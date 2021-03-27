Indore: 15 players to compete in qualifying round in national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The qualifying round of the National Junior 2020 Tennis tournament sponsored by ITC is starting from Saturday, In which 15 players of the state will present their challenge.

Indian Tennis Association General Secretary Anil Dhupar informed that for the first time in the history of the state, this grand tournament is being organized. It has always been an endeavor to provide maximum opportunities to the players of the state.

In the qualifying round, 8 boys and 3 girls got direct entry, while three players got wild card entry. Also in the main round, three players have got direct entry, which includes Denim Yadav, Deep Muneem and Kush Arjaria.

Aditya and Radhika get top priority

The qualifying rounds will begin on Saturday at 8.30 am. In the boys category, Aditya Amarnath of Karnataka has been given the first, Manan Nath of Assam is second, Jaishnav Shinde of Maharashtra has been given the third rank. In the girls category, Radhika Mahajan of Maharashtra first, Tejasvi Dabas of Delhi second and UP’s Deeva Bhatia ranked third.

Winner to get 200 points

In this tournament to be held in boys and girls under-18, both classes will be played in singles and doubles. The winning players will get 200 points, while the runners-up will get 150 points and the semi-finalists will get 100 points. White Batch Referee Anton D'Souza has been appointed for the successful running of the tournament.

Tournament starts today

Dhupar informed that the tournament will start at 3.30 pm on Saturday. Chief Guest of the inauguration function will be President of MP Olympic Association Ramesh Mendola and Secretary Olympic Digvijay Singh.