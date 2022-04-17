Indore: 15 passengers from Dubai suspected of smuggling gold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stopped more than 15 passengers who had come from Dubai on an Air India flight at to Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Saturday for questioning on the suspicion of gold smuggling.

The DRI had received information from Intelligence that some passengers were illegally bringing gold on the Air India flight from Dubai to Indore. Following this information, the officials swung into action as soon as the flight landed at the airport at 7.15 pm.

About 15 passengers were stopped at the airport itself. Their belongings were thoroughly searched. After about three hours of interrogation and investigation, 13 passengers were allowed to leave the airport. At the same time, interrogation of two passengers was going on till late in the night.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:44 AM IST