Indore: 14-year-old girl abducted, raped 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in the Betma area, police said on Wednesday. Police registered a case against the accused and the owner of a scrap shop, where the girl was raped. No arrests were made till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the parents of the girl informed the police that the girl was abducted from her home on December 31. The accused Hemendra took her to a scrap shop where he made physical relations with her. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences when she opposed him.

BUSINESSMAN RAPES WOMAN

In another case, a woman was raped by a businessman in Chandan Nagar area. The accused had allegedly taken her objectionable photos and threatening to circulate them on social media. On the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

Police said the victim met the accused at a party a year ago. They shared their numbers and started chatting. One day, the accused called her at a place, made physical relations with her, and took the photos.