Indore: 13.5% rise in power consumption YoY

Indore: 13.5% rise in power consumption YoY

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Representative picture |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity consumption has increased by 13.56 per cent in Malwa-Nimar region year-on-year during this current financial year, so far.

According to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company, 2230 crore units of electricity have been distributed in Malwa-Nirmar region in this fiscal so far. This is 13.56 per cent more than the same period last year, the company said.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that electricity is being supplied for irrigation, industrial, domestic, non-domestic categories as per the government guidelines.

“Record power distribution has taken place in the ongoing financial year. For the last two and a half months, an average of 10.5 crore units of electricity is being supplied daily,” he said.

With this arithmetic, about 800 crore units of electricity have been supplied in just two-and-a-half months.

Tomar said that during the financial year from April 1, 2022 to January 23, a total of 2330 crore units of electricity have been supplied, which is about 2052 crore units in the same period last financial year.

Tomar said that during the last 24 hours, 1.40 crore units of electricity was supplied to Indore district, 1.35 crore to Dhar district, 1.22 crore to Ujjain district, 1.05 crore to Khargone district, about one crore units to Dewas district.

He said that the maximum demand for electricity, which was more than 6200 MW, was recorded on Monday.





