Indore: 13.5% Jump In Industrial Power Consumption In Summer

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An average of 13.5 per cent hike in power consumption by industrial units and consumers with high tension connections was witnessed by West Discom in the last three months of summer 2023.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the number of industrial, high tension connections is increasing every month. “Now, the number has increased to 4,300 connections under the jurisdiction of West Discom.

“Out of these connections, more than 3,100 connections are in and around Indore,” he said. As per West Discom records, the power consumption by industrial units and high tension connections had seen 10 per cent hike in last fiscal.

This year, the months of March, April and May saw more than 13.5 per cent rise in power consumption by industrial units and consumers with HT connections. A total of 187.3 crore units have been supplied in March, April and May. In these three months of the year 2022, the total consumption was 165 crore units.