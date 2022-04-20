Indore: 12-year-old missing girl found in her school

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old missing girl was found at her school in Vijay Nagar area on Wednesday.

She left her home on Tuesday as she was scolded by one of her family members. She stayed somewhere in the night and reached her school to take her exam the next morning.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tahjib Kaji, the girl is a class VI student of a city school. She was missing from her place and her parents had lodged a missing person report around 3 pm on Tuesday. The police checked many CCTVs of the area and found the girl’s location in Vijay Nagar area.

Later, a police team reached her school and recovered her from there after her exam. The girl was scolded by one of her family members because of which she left the house and she stayed at an acquaintance's place in the night, Kaji added.

Children missing from Rajasthan recovered in city

MG Road police station staff managed to rescue a minor boy and minor girl, who were missing from their place in Rajasthan, in the city on Wednesday.

According to police station in charge DVS Nagar, a minor boy and a girl were missing from their place in Banswara, Rajasthan since April 9. The family members were searching for them and later they got to know that the children were in Indore.

Following which they reached the city and sought help from MG Road police. The police team gathered information about the children and managed to recover them from a place in the area within 12 hours. The family members appreciated the job done by the police and they felicitated the police station in charge Nagar with a cash prize.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:51 PM IST