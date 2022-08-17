Indore: 12-year-old boy drowns in lake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 12-year-old boy, who drowned in a lake in Sanwer area, was recovered after 24 hours on Tuesday. He along with his friends had gone to take bath at the lake when he drowned.

According to the Sanwer police station staff, the incident took place in Kajlana village, a few kilometres away from the city on Monday afternoon. Aryan Parmara (12) resident of Kajlana village, had gone to take bath in the lake with his friends. They were taking a bath on the bank when Aryan went into the deep water and drowned. His friends tried to save him but in vain. Later, they informed the villagers and the family members of Aryan. After that the police were informed.

The police and rescue team reached the spot and they started a search for Aryan. The rescue team was there at the lake till Monday evening. On Tuesday, the rescue team again reached the lake and they found Aryan’s body. Police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

