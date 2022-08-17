e-Paper Get App

Indore: 12-year-old boy drowns in lake

He along with his friends had gone to take bath in Kajlana Lake in Sanwer area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 12-year-old boy, who drowned in a lake in Sanwer area, was recovered after 24 hours on Tuesday. He along with his friends had gone to take bath at the lake when he drowned.

According to the Sanwer police station staff, the incident took place in Kajlana village, a few kilometres away from the city on Monday afternoon. Aryan Parmara (12) resident of Kajlana village, had gone to take bath in the lake with his friends. They were taking a bath on the bank when Aryan went into the deep water and drowned. His friends tried to save him but in vain. Later, they informed the villagers and the family members of Aryan. After that the police were informed.

The police and rescue team reached the spot and they started a search for Aryan. The rescue team was there at the lake till Monday evening. On Tuesday, the rescue team again reached the lake and they found Aryan’s body. Police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Read Also
Indore: Award for circle with least electrical accidents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: 12-year-old boy drowns in lake

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes