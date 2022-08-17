Indore: Award for circle with least electrical accidents

Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has decided to give away awards to the circle that reports the least number of electrical mishaps.

“The working of the power company is full of danger. We can minimise the hazards by being alert and adhering to safety standards. Out of the 15 districts under the company areas, whichever circle reports the minimum electrical accidents, will be rewarded by the company on the Republic Day,” West Discom managing director AmitTomar said while felicitating the employees and officers at Pologround.

Tomar said that the West Discom holds top position in the energy sector of MP. “We have to maintain this level, for this all the employees, officers have to do result-oriented work with dedication,” he said. Tomar felicitated 105 personnel including superintending engineer DN Sharma, Ashish Acharya, DK Gathe and Amit Saxena.