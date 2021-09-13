Indore: 12 more dengue patients detected in city, total 151

Indore: The number of cases of the deadly dengue disease is increasing swiftly in the city as 12 more patients were found positive on Monday. With this, the total number of patients has now reached 151.

The number of patients in private hospitals is also increasing, but, even being the emerging health hub of the state, dengue treatment is not available in any of the hospitals run by the state government, except Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

As many as 6 patients have been admitted to MY Hospital and no other hospital under the health department provides treatment for the deadly disease even as the department claims to have kept beds reserved for Covid patients.

“Except MY Hospital, no other government hospital has facilities for treating dengue patients. The District Hospital has been shifted to Government PC Sethi Hospital due to reconstruction of the building, but no treatment for dengue is available at PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Banganga Hospital and Mangilal Churia Hospital,” a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya told the media that there is a testing facility at PC Sethi Hospital and primary treatment can be given at health centres and fever clinics.

“If any patient is found positive in the McElisa test, he has to get admitted to MY Hospital as we don’t have any facility for admission of patients. The District Hospital is under construction and the facility will start only after it’s completed,” Dr Saitya told reporters.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that four adults and two kids were getting treatment in the medicine and paediatric departments of the hospital.

Higher demand for platelets

With the increase in the number of dengue cases, the demand for platelets has also been increasing in the city as 25 units of platelets were provided by the Blood Bank of MY Hospital on Monday, including one single donor platelet to an IPD patient and one to a patient admitted to another hospital

Patients found in these areas

Pawanpuri Colony, Vijay Nagar, Airport Road, Nursing Hostel, Dimar City, Jaora Compound, Panchsheel Nagar, Suryadev Nagar, Ganesh Dham Colony, MGM Boys’ Hostel and Radha Soami Nagar

