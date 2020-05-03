Indore: 12 defy corona sting and return home, 50 set for discharge today

Indore: As many as 12 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Sunday. As many as 8 patients were discharged from MRTB Hospital, including one of Barwani while four patients were discharged from Choithram Hospital.

Those discharged from MRTB Hospital also include two nurses of MY Hospital.

Those discharged from MRTB Hospital include Abdul Hamid, Sajid Khan, Bharat Patwa, Ramkumar Jat, Shaban Bi, Sajid Ishaque, Ankita Das and Barwani’s Bano Bi.

Recovered patients discharged from Choithram Hospital were Khyati Oza, Pragati Singh, Kaman Qureshi and Babulal Yada.

All these patients expressed gratitude towards the doctors and staff of MRTB Hospital and Choithram Hospital. “Doctors and staff took extreme of us when we were struggling for life. We always owe to the doctors for saving us and salute the staff for having taken excellent care of us,” patients said.

With this, the total number of patients discharged from hospitals is pegged at 424.

Meanwhile, 50 more patients are set for discharge from the hospital on Monday.