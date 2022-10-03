Indore: 11th Bible Festival begins with devotion, reverence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 11th Bible Festival of the Catholic Diocese started at Saint Paul HS School on Sunday. This Bible Festival is a three-day event celebrated by the city’s Catholic community. The Holy Rosary made of blue-and-white balloons was released in the sky by Bishop Chacko in the presence of priests and believers. After this, the Holy Rosary Church parishioners entered the venue with a statue of Mother Mary and the Holy Bible in a procession where a welcome dance was performed by Betma.

Bishop Chacko, Fr Thomas, Fr Michael John, Fr Jomon, Fr Simon Raj, Fr Patrick, Sister Anshumala, Dr Joseph and Neelu Sebastian offered prayers to the Lord. The Holy Words were read by Fr KP Thomas. He said that the Word of God was the divine power. In his inaugural address, Bishop Chacko thanked the people and said, “We’re all fortunate that, after two years, God has given us the opportunity to celebrate this occasion.”

Chief preacher Fr Thomas OFM said in his sermon that the scriptures say, “You have not chosen me, I have chosen you.” He said, “The main basis of our contemplation of this three-day Bible Festival will remain the word. Today, salvation has arrived in this house because the Son of God came to find and save what was lost. God has sent every human being to this world for a special purpose. He has been chosen for a specific task. Now, it is the duty of every human being to try and identify for what purpose God has sent him or her.”

He went on to add, “Man thinks throughout his life that he is doing all the work himself, but it is not so. What God wants in man’s life will be fulfilled. In the life of a man, all the works that God wants will be completed in his family. It is very important for man to have complete faith in God. Only then will he be able to lead a successful life.”

The celebration of the first day ended with the worship of the Holy Spirit and a healing prayer for the sick. The programme will begin with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 10 am on the second day of the festival on Monday. The Holy Mass sacrifice to be performed during this time will be led by Archbishop Durai Raj SVD of the Bhopal Archdiocese.