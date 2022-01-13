Indore: 1,169 C-cases detected in 400 colonies in past 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the number of daily cases rises, the Covid scourge seems to be spreading its tentacles in a tighter grip across the city as 1,169 cases detected on Tuesday were reported from 400 colonies of the city. These patients also include patients of age one year old to 78 years old, including over 50 children of under the age of 15 years. These cases also include two one-year-old kids of Meghdoot Nagar and Dravid Nagar.

Crisis Committee Management member Dr Nishant Khare has appealed to people above 60 years to take the precautionary dose to add an extra layer of protection against the pandemic disease

‘From bad to worse’

‘The condition is turning from bad to worse as the spread of Covid-19 is so rapid. Most of the people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but, if the cases increase with the same speed, it’ll be difficult to handle the situation in the coming days,’ senior health officer said.

Covid hotspots in the city

Vijay Nagar and Mahalaxmi Nagar in the eastern area and Sudama Nagar and Silicon City in the western area have become hotspot for infection in the city.

Out of the 1,169 cases reported on Tuesday, the highest number of cases was detected in the Vijay Nagar area (31), while the Mahalaxmi Nagar area remained a hotspot with 15 more cases reported from the area. These areas have emerged as areas with a large number of cases in the eastern area of the city, while Sudama Nagar and Silicon City emerged as hotspots in the western area with 21 and 13 cases, respectively

57 cases in Mhow in past four days

As many as 57 cases were reported from Mhow in the past four days, which is the highest in any tehsil in the district. On an average, 14 cases are being reported positive from there every day.

23 patients could not be traced

Out of the 1,169 patients, as many as 23 patients could not be traced by the health department as it does not have the proper addresses of these people. According to health officials, these patients gave wrong, or improper, addresses due to which they could not be traced.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:13 AM IST