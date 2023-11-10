Indore: 111.50Gm Smuggled Gold Seized At Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Customs Commissionerate, Indore (MP & CG), seized 111.50gm gold paste of foreign-origin worth Rs 6 lakh and 3,840 cigarette sticks originating from Indonesia (Gudang Garam) from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs from Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs, a male passenger from Rampur of UP was intercepted. He arrived from Dubai to Indore by Air India Express Sharjah-Indore flight IX 258 on Thursday.

The passenger had concealed foreign origin gold paste inside the zip of jeans.

The total recovery of foreign origin gold is 111.50 gm with market value of Rs. 600250.

Later, while checking passenger’s check-in baggage, they found 3,840 sticks of foreign origin cigarettes in 16 packets.

The gold paste and cigarettes were seized by Customs AIU, Indore under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.