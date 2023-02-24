Indore: 11 new measles cases found in five new areas of Indore, total 31; Over 400 unvaccinated children found in survey

Measles (Representative Image) | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief to the city from measles’ outbreak. Eleven new patients were identified on Thursday taking the tally of such cases to 31 in last two weeks.

Moreover, the patients were found in three new areas. As samples are still pending, officials are apprehensive of a few of them returning positive.

“As many as 11 new patients found positive are of between the age of nine months and 19 years. Out of these eleven patients, three are from Chandan Nagar, two each from Juna Risala and Madina Nagar, and one each from Bambai Bazaar, Janki Nagar, and Khajrana,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that most of these patients were recovering well and none of them was fully vaccinated.

The team of the health department has intensified the door-to-door survey in these areas and the vaccination drive.

“We have surveyed more than 5,000 houses in the affected areas and found 400 children who hadn’t taken the vaccine yet. Our team has vaccinated 375 of them so far and the rest will be vaccinated soon,” Dr Gupta added.

The team has given Vitamin A tablets to over 800 children while a survey has been launched in areas from where new patients were found.