Indore: 10,000 sq ft illegally occupied land freed 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation removed structures on 10,000 sq.ft land which was illegally occupied by some persons at Musakhedi on Wednesday.

According to information, one Idrish had occupied a part of a land on one side of an overhead water tank while on other side of the tank Rambahadur Pal, Arvind Thakur, Dilip Chauhan, Kailash Nath and Ramakant Silawat had also illegally occupied the land.

They had also erected structures on the occupied land.

The removal gang armed with JCB and poclain machines reached Musakhedi and removed the illegal structures.

Deputy municipal commissioner and removal gang incharge Lata Agarwal said that the illegal structures were demolished and 10,000 sqft of land was freed.

Similarly, the IMC removal gang removed a dozen structures in Patel Nagar which were a hurdle in a road widening project.

Zone No 16 building officer Ghazal Khanna said that the structures were coming into the way of a road widening project. “The structures were demolished on Wednesday,” he said adding that some of the affected residents themselves helped IMC in removing their houses.