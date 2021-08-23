Indore: 100 consumers keen on rooftop solar panels

Indore: Nearly 100 consumers turned up at camps organised by the MP Western Region Power Distribution Company to give information about the benefits of installing rooftop solar panel units. The camps are being organised for two days in 15 districts in the Malwa-Nimar region as part of the Amrut Mahaotsav.

On the first day, West Discom received a good response. Consumer can use the rooftops of their houses to generate electricity by installing solar panels. Camps were organised at 45 places in Indore city and in the rural areas.

Up to 40 per cent subsidy on solar panels is given for residential buildings, while 20 per cent subsidy is provided to residential associations. Any consumer can get 1 kilowatt unit installed at his house for just Rs 37,000. It requires less than 100 square feet of space for installation of 1 kW capacity unit.

ALSO READ Indore: West Discom app effective in handling complaints

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:54 PM IST