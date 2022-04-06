Indore: 100 challans pending against 18 schoolbuses of Sathya Sai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops, on Tuesday, found more than 100 RLVD challans against the buses of Sathya Sai School. Interestingly, DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain was on his way to office when he saw a bus of the school violating rules. Immediately, he instructed an officer to take action against the bus. The traffic police officer caught the bus and found some RLVD challans against the vehicle.

Later, the DCP instructed the police officer to visit the school and check the challans against other buses of the school. Surprisingly, the traffic police officer found about 100 challans against 18 out of the 30 buses on the school premises. The DCP has written to the school management and instructed them to tell the drivers to drive the buses following traffic rules.

DCP Jain said the other school buses would be checked to find whether they were following traffic rules regularly or not.

