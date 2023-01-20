Indore: 10 players of state will keep their challenge

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 10 players from Madhya Pradesh will present their challenge in the International World Tennis Tour Junior Indore ITF J-60 (Grade-4) Tennis Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond. The main round matches will start from January 23 at the Indore Tennis Club. The qualifying round matches will start from January 21.

Indian Tennis Federation Association general secretary Anil Dhupar said that a big platform is being provided for the players of the state through this international tournament. In this tournament, 10 players of the state will present their challenge before the top players of the country and abroad.

National and international competitions are being held continuously in the state. Due to which players are getting opportunities. 120 players will present their challenge in the competition. In this tournament, apart from India, entries of players from Indonesia, America have been received so far.

Title winner will get 60 points

Dhupar said this tournament is very important for junior players. By winning this tournament, a singles player will earn 60 ITF points, which will help in increasing their rankings. The runners-up players will get 36 points while semi-finalists 18 points, quarter-finalists 10 and pre-quarter-finalists 5 points.

Similarly, the winner of the doubles category gets 45 points, the runner-up 27 points, semi-finalists 14 and quarter-finalists 7 ITF points. There will be a draw of 32-32 in the qualifying and main rounds. Anton D'Souza from Maharashtra has been appointed as the chief referee. This is the 15th consecutive year of the tournament.