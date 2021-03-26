Indore: 10 new colleges to open under DAVV wings

Indore

As many as 10 new colleges will ​be ​opened un​​der the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in session 2021-22.

Besides, 22 new courses will also be started in different colleges from ​the ​next session.

The standing committee of DAVV approved inspection reports of some of the new colleges. Of these 10 colleges, three will be opened in Indore and remaining seven in Dhar, Jhabu​a​, Alirajpur, Barwani districts.

The university will grant temporary affiliation to these colleges by May 15.

Owing to Covid-19 outbreak, Department of Higher Education (DHE) had not allowed ​for the ​opening of any new colleges or courses. The permission for starting new colleges and courses were not given as pre-affiliation condition of mandatory inspections of campus could not be fulfilled due to lockdown following Covid-19.

After Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, university teams started visiting college campuses for pre-affiliation inspections. The DHE​, ​therefore​, ​gave a no-objection certificate to 10 colleges ​that submitted affiliation applications to DAVV.

The DAVV is visiting college campuses which had applied for affiliations.

Besides, the university also approved applications for starting 22 new courses. Students can take admission in these courses and new college from new sessions.