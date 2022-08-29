Indore: 10 % more power supplied since April 1

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has supplied 10 per cent more electricity in the ongoing financial year from April 1 to August 27 compared to the same period last year. A total of 1,036 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Indore and Ujjain divisions in nearly the past five and a half months. In the same period last year, 940 crore units of electricity were supplied.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, according to the instructions of the government, 10 hours of daily supply is being done on agricultural feeders and round-the-clock on all other feeders. He said that, during the ongoing financial year till August 27, the maximum supply was 258 crore units in Indore district.

A total of 99 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Ujjain district. Similarly, a total of 88 crore units of electricity were distributed in Dewas district this year.

In the distribution of electricity, 59 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Ratlam district, 52 crore in Mandsaur district, 42.5 crore in Shajapur district, 32.5 crore in Neemuch district and 20 crore units in Agar district during the past five and a half months.