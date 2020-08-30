Indore: 10 held for woman’s murder

Dhar\Pithampur: Police have arrested 10 persons, including a couple from Delhi, in connection with the blind murder of a woman whose decomposed body was found in a rented house in Manmani Colony, Pithampur Industrial area.

It was a mother's refusal to sell her baby that made her husband and others kill her.

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh said those held for murder have been identified as victim Indira’s husband Chottu Choudhary, his elder brother Prasandhi alias Shivam Choudhary and Shivam's wife Deepika, all residents of Mankora village in Panna district.

Seven others who were allegedly involved in trafficking are Radhabai Parihar, Sagarbai Balai, Meena Ahirwar, Maankunwar Bildar and Mithun Singh, all resident of Indore, while the buyers identified as Sikandar Poddar (40) and his wife Poonam (38), both resident of Dwarkapuri, Delhi.

Police recovered a girl child from Poddar couple and handed her over to Childline.

On August 25, Iqrar Sattar, a resident of Mhow lodged a complaint with Pithampur Sector-I police station that he has let out one of his room at Manmani colony to one Prasandhi alias Shivam Choudhary and his wife Deepika on August 19.

Six days later, on August 25, people residing in the locality informed him that a foul smell is emanating from the room which had been locked since August 20.

Acting on his complaint, police station in charge Chandrabhan Singh Chaddar and his team rushed to the spot and unlocked the room and recovered a semi-decomposed body from the room.