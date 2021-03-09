Indore: 1 dead, 3 injured in group clash over old rivalry; 4 arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was killed while three persons were injured in a group clash over an old rivalry in Simrol police station jurisdiction on Monday night. Four people including a minor boy have been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigation is underway.

Simrole police station incharge Dharmendra Shivhare said the incident took place in Gawalu village at 11 pm. The deceased identified as Parasram Chauhan, 50, a resident of Gawalu village had an argument with some people of same village. The situation turned violent and Parasram, his son and two others were attacked by four persons including Nandram, Sunny with iron rods.

Parasram and three others injured critically. They were taken to hospital but Parasram could not be saved while three others are undergoing treatment in a city hospital. TI Shivhare said that four persons including a 17-year-old boy have been arrested for killing the man and injuring his relatives.

Sources claim group clash took place over the rivalry after a person from victim's family fled with a woman from the accused family a few months ago. However, the police did not confirm the reason behind incident and said that the investigation is underway to ascertain the same.