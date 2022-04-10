Indore: 1-day workshop on awareness of child rights and child safety

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop on awareness of child rights, child safety, cyber crime and mental health was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights and School Education Department at a city school.

The workshop was inaugurated by Brijesh Chauhan, member, Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Chauhan said that everyone needed to take care of the mental condition of children and treat them with respect.

At the workshop, all the principals of Indore district, women and child development department officers and supervisors, public teachers, BRC BEO Sahodaya Group/CBSE/MP Private Schools’ Association members and others were present.

Experts Rekha Sridhar, Pallavi Porwal and Yashdeep Chaturvedi, respectively, provided important information on child rights, child safety, mental health and cyber crime.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:31 AM IST