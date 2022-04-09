CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds virtual meet, appreciates action taken against mafia raj in Indore

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a virtual conference from Mantralay with the Indore city and zonal district collectors, divisional commissioners and top police officers on Saturday where Indore city collector Manish Singh informed the chief minister in detail about the land that was freed from the mafia in Indore in the past few months.

The CM expressed appreciation towards the administration for the action taken in Indore against the mafia raj. Chouhan further discussed the preparations for the Indore Pride Day and asked to celebrate it in a grand manner.

At the conference, CM Chouhan discussed 13 agenda points, including the law and order situation as far as the mafia is concerned, and crime control against women in the state.

Other agencdas included discussion on strategy regarding diversification of agriculture and promotion of natural farming and review of Jalabhishek program; review of work under MNREGA.

Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Gupta, and Deputy Inspector-General Chandrashekhar Solanki were also present in the office during the meeting, along with Indore Police Commissioner HN Mishra and other senior officers.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:30 PM IST