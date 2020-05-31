Indian Medical Association wants government strictness on tobacco post-COVID

Indore: Indian Medical Association appealed to the government to continue the ban of tobacco and tobacco-made products post lockdown.

IMA experts believe that the tobacco products are harmful for the people and damage their lungs which were also badly hit with COVID-19.

Addressing the E-conference organized on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, on Sunday, National Chairman of IMA Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee Dr Dilip Acharya said, “During the period of COVID-19, spitting has been banned in nearly 200 districts in 27 states and it should be extended to whole country and continued post lockdown as the deadly disease may spread through aerosols and spitting becomes the major source.”

He said that World No Tobacco Day 2020 campaign focuses on protecting children and young people from exploitation by the tobacco and related industry.

“Decades of the tobacco industry’s deception and devious tactics have hooked generations of users to nicotine and tobacco, driving this global epidemic. The global campaign will debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries. It will provide young people with the knowledge required to easily detect industry manipulation and equip them with the tools to rebuff such tactics, thereby empowering young people to stand up against them. WHO calls on all young people to join the fight to become a tobacco-free generation,” he added.

The E-Conference was inaugurated by Dr Rajan Sharma, IMA National President and Dr RV Asokan, Secretary General, IMA HQ.

Dr Jagdish Kaur-Regional Advisor -South East Asia-WHO shared the latest data from SEARO region and highlighted the importance of this year’s WNTD theme, Dr Sonu Goel of PGI Candigarh, talked about the ongoing pandemic, its implications on smokers health and suggested that a smoker should try and quit as early as possible.

Deputy Director Tata Cancer Hospital Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi stressed upon the need for capacity building in tobacco control and sharing of data amongst all people working in this field and Dr Pratima Murthy of Bangalore discussed about the methodology for tobacco cessation and pharmacotherapy available for this.

IMA also looks forward to;-

--Ban on sale of loose cigarettes.

--Tobacco vendor licensing in all districts

--Strict implementation of ban on e cigarettes/ENDS/HTP

--Ban on point of sale advt.

--Plain Packaging like in some countries

--Control on smoking scenes in social media/net platforms too

--Higher taxation on tobacco products.

--Laws for tobacco free generation etc.etc.