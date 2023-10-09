Indian Concept Is Human-Centric: Muktibodh  

RSS MP-CG vice-president Hemant Muktibodh delivers lecture | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the birth centenary of martyr Rajabhau Mahakal, a lecture programme on the topic, `Indian Concept of India’ was organised by Rajabhau Mahakal Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, Ujjain and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal at Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of Vikram University.

Keynote speaker RSS MP-CG vice-president Hemant Muktibodh said that the world runs on the basis of thoughts, concepts, principles and life values. It is based on all this that civilization and culture are created and developed in the world.

Therefore, concepts have great importance in life because they are the basic elements that govern the country, religion, society, individual and system. These concepts are indicators of our identity. Muktibodh said that the tradition and concept that has developed in India is human-centric.

At the centre of its thinking has been the welfare of human beings and the purpose of human life and its uplift. Indian tradition and human life have been related to public welfare.

Therefore, our emphasis is on accumulation of values and not on wealth accumulation.

The programme was presided over by Dr Sanjay Bhauskar. Committee head Girish Bhalerao and Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, president, Malwa province of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal were also present on dais. Rahul Vipat introduced the guests and Girish Bhalerao delivered the welcome speech.

Read Also MP: Alirajpur College Renamed After Tribal Revolutionary Chhitu Kirad

PIC-2: