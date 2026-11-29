Indian Army’s Mountain Eagles Complete 2,400-Km Aerial Expedition In MP’s Mhow, Cross Gulf Of Kutch And Demonstrate Emergency Highway Landing | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army’s ‘Team Mountain Eagles’ concluded its Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition 2026 on Saturday with a flag-in ceremony at the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (AANC), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow.

Lt Gen Vivek Dogra, signal officer-in-chief and colonel commandant, Corps of Signals, received the team, marking the culmination of a 2,400-km aerial journey across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Conducted by AANC under the Army Adventure Wing, Directorate General of Integrated Training, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), the expedition was flagged off by MCTE commandant Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi from AANC aerodrome on Nov 14.

The four-aircraft formation comprised two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two powered hang gliders, operated by experienced pilots, flying instructors and selected pilots and co-pilots. The team navigated varied terrain and weather conditions, demonstrating the aircraft’s capabilities.

On Nov 15, the formation flew from Vadodara to pay an aerial tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. The lead aircraft circled the monument and showered flower petals at its feet.

On Nov 18, during a sortie from Amreli to Jamnagar via Diu, Somnath and Keshod, the formation performed a ‘parikrama’ of Somnath Temple and showered flower petals within its precincts.

On Nov 21, the team completed an approximately 48-km sea crossing over the Gulf of Kutch, flying in formation from Jamnagar to Mundra.

On Nov 24, all four aircraft took off from Kandla Airport and landed on National Highway 754K, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, near Bakutra Toll Plaza in Gujarat’s Patan district.

Coordinated with the civil administration and National Highways Authority of India, the exercise was witnessed by administrative and police officials. It demonstrated the potential of highways as alternative or emergency landing grounds, subject to clearances and operational requirements.

The expedition promoted aero-adventure sports, youth inspiration, civil-military engagement, cross-country and formation flying, innovation, teamwork and national integration.

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