India-West Indies T20I At Indore’s Holkar Stadium On October 11, Tickets September 25 | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are gathering pace at Holkar Stadium for the India-West Indies T20 International on October 11, with grounds staff readying the pitch and giving the outfield a checkered mowing pattern. General ticket sales are scheduled to open online at 6 am on September 25, while 1,200 students registered for concession tickets within minutes on Tuesday.

The students will receive tickets after their documents are verified, according to the details provided for the match. General admission starts at ₹1,000, while pavilion tickets are priced at ₹12,500. Prices for other seating categories are expected to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

The game will begin at 7 pm and is the third fixture in the five-match T20I series. India and West Indies are scheduled to meet first in Lucknow on October 6, followed by Ranchi on October 9. After Indore, the series moves to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Holkar Stadium has hosted four men’s T20 Internationals, with India winning three and losing one. The October 11 contest will be its fifth, and the home side will arrive with a 75% winning record.

The stadium’s first T20I, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, featured Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century. He scored 118 as India posted 260/5 and won by 88 runs. India beat Sri Lanka again in January 2020, chasing 143.

South Africa handed India its only T20I defeat at Holkar in October 2022, winning by 49 runs after Rilee Rossouw’s century. India’s T20I there was against Afghanistan in January 2024. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube led a successful chase of 173, sealing a six-wicket win.

Ground preparations and the opening of public ticket sales are the immediate focus ahead of the West Indies visit.