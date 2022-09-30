'India to record world's highest cardiac mortality numbers by 2030'

Representative photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and India will gain the notorious distinction of recording the highest cardiac mortality numbers (number of cardiac deaths) by 2030 in the world. Virtually every fourth death will occur due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), said Dr Naresh Purohit executive member- Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Echoing his concern on the increasing incidence of heart ailments in Indians Dr Purohit informed Free Press on the occasion of World Heart Day that

as per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases strike Indians at an earlier age than other demographics, often without warning.

"Few studies have found that Indians suffer from heart diseases at least 10 years before people in the West," he added.

Dr Purohit averred that in India 30 lakh people suffer from heart attacks and approx 15 lakh die every year out of which 15% die before reaching the hospital and most of them are in their productive years. He pointed out that many young professionals today have odd working hours that lead to stress and on top of it, the indulgence in smoking and drinking has worsened the situation.

He said that such a lifestyle results in high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes leading to heart ailments

"80% of premature heart attacks and strokes are preventable. A healthy diet, regular physical activity, and not using tobacco products are the keys to prevention," he added.

He emphasised that efforts should be made to stop leading an unhealthy lifestyle which may lead to cardiovascular disease later. "Tobacco in every form is very harmful to health. The risk of heart attack and stroke starts to drop immediately after a person stops using tobacco products, and can drop by as much as half after one year," he said

He stated that salt is the major factor that increases blood pressure and is therefore responsible for many strokes and heart attacks every year. It is estimated that the average Indian consumption of salt is 8 g/day and a reduction in salt intake would reduce coronary heart disease. Stress is a part of life today and one can't avoid it, but half an hour of walk or exercise at home or the office, five days a week can do wonders.

