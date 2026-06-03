India Must Emerge As Vishwa Guru: RSS Leaders | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Prakat Utsav' of the Sangh Shiksha Varg for professionals of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Malwa Province concluded on Sunday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Shajapur.

Speakers at the event said India's emergence as a 'Vishwa Guru' is essential for global welfare.

Trainees showcased various physical drills and 'Ghosh' (band) performances, reflecting the skills acquired during the 15-day training camp.

The event also highlighted public awareness regarding fuel conservation and collective transportation.

The programme was attended by chief guest and social thinker Goverdhanlal Guwahatia and senior RSS leader Ashok Agarwal. It began with a floral tribute to Bharat Mata.

During the ceremony, trainees in full uniform demonstrated yoga, dand-yoga, samata, asanas and other physical exercises.

Various contingents presented coordinated formations showcasing discipline and teamwork. A group song by the trainees added to the patriotic atmosphere.

The performances of the Ghosh Dal (band contingent) were a major attraction, with synchronised marching formations drawing applause from the audience.

Radheshyam Patidar, Varg Karyavah (camp secretary), presented a report on the 15-day training camp.