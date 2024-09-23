India Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India, which leads the world in childbirth, faces a significant challenge as 20 per cent of its newborns are premature or underweight, often lacking the care needed to survive.

Prof Somshekhar Nimbalkar from Gujarat addressed this concern at the 5th Central Zone and MP State Neocon 2024, organised by Neonatology Foundation Committee in Indore. ‘Twenty years ago, oxygen was the immediate response when a newborn didn’t breathe.

Now, thanks to advancements, many of these babies can be stabilised with room air,’ he explained. The expert emphasised how the conference helps healthcare professionals improve neonatal care and reduce infant mortality.

Inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College and Dr Sushma Nangia, President of Neonatology Forum, the event focused on reducing India’s infant mortality rate from 19 per thousand births to 10 per thousand by 2030. Nagpur’s Dr Satish De Pujari urged the adoption of technology suited to India's unique needs, while Dr NL Sridhar advised doctors to maintain proper medical documentation to avoid legal challenges.

Conference coordinator Dr Rashmi Shad highlighted a shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in rural areas, as a key factor in high infant mortality rates in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Dr Jenisha Jain, organising secretary, emphasised on the importance of breast milk for newborn immunity, urging parents to prioritise breastfeeding over formula milk.