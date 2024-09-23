 India Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndia Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care

India Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care

Conference coordinator Dr Rashmi Shad highlighted a shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in rural areas, as a key factor in high infant mortality rates in Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:26 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India, which leads the world in childbirth, faces a significant challenge as 20 per cent of its newborns are premature or underweight, often lacking the care needed to survive.

Prof Somshekhar Nimbalkar from Gujarat addressed this concern at the 5th Central Zone and MP State Neocon 2024, organised by Neonatology Foundation Committee in Indore. ‘Twenty years ago, oxygen was the immediate response when a newborn didn’t breathe.

Read Also
No Car Day 2024: Indore Does ‘Carnama’ On No Car Day; 30% Drop In Cars Compared To Last Week
article-image

Now, thanks to advancements, many of these babies can be stabilised with room air,’ he explained. The expert emphasised how the conference helps healthcare professionals improve neonatal care and reduce infant mortality.

Inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College and Dr Sushma Nangia, President of Neonatology Forum, the event focused on reducing India’s infant mortality rate from 19 per thousand births to 10 per thousand by 2030. Nagpur’s Dr Satish De Pujari urged the adoption of technology suited to India's unique needs, while Dr NL Sridhar advised doctors to maintain proper medical documentation to avoid legal challenges.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out After State Polls,' Says SatyaPal Malik, Extends Full Support To MVA
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out After State Polls,' Says SatyaPal Malik, Extends Full Support To MVA
Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad- Milind Deora Photo Sparks Buzz In Congress
Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad- Milind Deora Photo Sparks Buzz In Congress
Maharashtra On Yellow Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rising Temperatures From October 23-26; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra On Yellow Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rising Temperatures From October 23-26; Check Details Inside
Several IITs Yet To Meet Faculty Recruitment Goals For Reserved Categories, RTI Reveals
Several IITs Yet To Meet Faculty Recruitment Goals For Reserved Categories, RTI Reveals

Conference coordinator Dr Rashmi Shad highlighted a shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in rural areas, as a key factor in high infant mortality rates in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Dr Jenisha Jain, organising secretary, emphasised on the importance of breast milk for newborn immunity, urging parents to prioritise breastfeeding over formula milk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Lazy Eye Cases Increasing Rapidly, MYH Says Over 100 Patients Report Monthly

Indore: Lazy Eye Cases Increasing Rapidly, MYH Says Over 100 Patients Report Monthly

India Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care

India Faces High Premature Birth Rate; Indore Expert Urges For Improved Neonatal Care

No Car Day 2024: Indore Does ‘Carnama’ On No Car Day; 30% Drop In Cars Compared To Last Week

No Car Day 2024: Indore Does ‘Carnama’ On No Car Day; 30% Drop In Cars Compared To Last Week

3 Minor Drug Addicts Detained For Theft In Indore

3 Minor Drug Addicts Detained For Theft In Indore

School Children Forced To Study In Kitchen Shed In Bhikangaon

School Children Forced To Study In Kitchen Shed In Bhikangaon