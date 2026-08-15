Independence Day 2026: MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Leads Ujjain Celebrations With Grand Parade, Patriotic Performances

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 80th Independence Day was celebrated in Ujjain on Saturday with patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.

The main event was held at the Dussehra Maidan, where Minister of State and Ujjain district in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal hoisted the national flag and took the salute.

After the national anthem, Tetwal inspected the parade while riding in a decorated white Gypsy. Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma were also present in the vehicle.

The parade included the Special Armed Force's 32nd Battalion, district police personnel, women police personnel, Home Guards, NCC cadets, Naval NCC, Shaurya Dal, NRS Dal and the 32nd Battalion band. The parade was led by commander Aarti Raghuvanshi.

After the parade inspection, the armed forces fired three celebratory shots. A march past was then held, followed by the release of colourful balloons into the sky.

The event also featured a live broadcast of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Independence Day address from Bhopal. Tetwal later read out his message and highlighted the development and achievements of Ujjain district.

Families of freedom fighters were honoured with shawls and coconuts. School students also presented patriotic songs and cultural programmes.

Officials and employees who had done outstanding work, along with social organisations, were honoured with certificates. A district development booklet highlighting various development works and achievements was also distributed.

In the armed parade category, the District Police Force Women, Ujjain, won the first prize. The SAF 32nd Battalion, Ujjain, secured the second prize, while the Home Guard Force, Ujjain, came third.

In the unarmed parade category, the 10 MP Dussehra Maidan Women Force won first place, followed by 2 MP NCC Madhav Nagar in second and 2 MP NCC Indian Knowledgepeeth Ujjain in third.

In the cultural programme category, Christ Jyoti Convent School won the first prize. Government Excellence Higher Secondary School came second, while Sai Sanatan International School secured third place and St Thomas Senior Secondary Convent School came fourth.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On the eve of Independence Day, Mahakaleshwar Temple was illuminated in Tricolour lights, blending devotion with patriotism as the Mahakaleshwar band played patriotic tunes and devotees raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Baba Mahakal Ki Jai'. pic.twitter.com/mu0VGZYjbG — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026

Independence Day programmes were also organised at the block, tehsil, municipal council and gram panchayat levels across the district, with public representatives and residents taking part.

Several public representatives, senior administrative and police officials, employees, journalists and citizens attended the main event at Dussehra Maidan.