Independence Day 2026: Minister Tulsiram Silawat Hoists Tricolour In Indore, 20 Contingents Take Part In Grand Parade | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Driven by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour in Every Home) campaign, Independence Day was celebrated today across the district in a festive atmosphere, marked by the spirit, zeal, and passion of patriots.

Immense enthusiasm and jubilation were evident throughout the city; the entire city was adorned in the colours of the Tricolour.

At the main ceremony held with great dignity and joy at the Armed Police Training College grounds (Mahesh Guard Line), Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the parade.

Amidst the national anthem and patriotic songs, the forces presented an impressive parade. On this grand national occasion, the flag was also hoisted at key public places, government buildings, and academies across the district.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented during the event. A message from Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was broadcast on an LED screen.

Parade Inspection from an Open Jeep

At the main ceremony, Water Resources Minister Silawat inspected the parade while riding in an open jeep. Additional Police Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh and Collector Shivam Verma were notably present at the event.

During the ceremony, armed forces fired celebratory shots amidst chants of "Long live Independence Day," and colourful balloons were released into the open sky.

20 Contingents Presented an Impressive Parade

Twenty contingents from various forces participated in the parade at the main ceremony. Key participants included the Border Security Force (BSF), RAPTC, 1st Battalion, 15th Battalion, District Police Force (Male and Female), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC (Boys, Girls, and Air Wing), Scouts, Guides, Red Cross, RI Group, SPC Girls, Srijan Dal and Shaurya Dal.

The parade was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Yash Bijoria, followed by 2IC Subedar Chandresh Maravi.

The bands of the 1st Battalion and the BSF were major attractions at the event, which also featured melodious renditions of the National Song and the National Anthem.

Children presented patriotic cultural performances

Cultural performances imbued with a spirit of patriotism were presented during the ceremony.

Students from Government Utkrisht Bal Vinay Mandir (Indore), Government Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School, and Modern International School (Indore) performed cultural items based on patriotic themes and folk songs.

Awards

Contingents that performed exceptionally well in the parade were also awarded. In Category 'A' of the parade, the BSF secured first place, while RAPTC took second place.

In Category 'B', the District Traffic Police Force secured first place, and the NCC Junior platoon took second place. Similarly, in Category 'C', the BSF band was awarded first place, and the 1st Battalion band received second place.

Schools that presented cultural programs were also honored; special awards were given to all three participating schools.

The Chief Guest awarded officials, employees, and representatives of various fields who had performed outstanding work in the district throughout the year.

Additionally, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat honored freedom fighters, their associates, and 'Democracy Fighters' (Loktantra Senanis).

Distribution of the Development Booklet

A booklet published by the Public Relations Department, highlighting the development works and achievements in the district over the past two decades, was also distributed.

The booklet provides a detailed, illustrated account of major development projects, public welfare schemes, and achievements realized in the district during this period.

It effectively showcases the district's journey of development and the remarkable work accomplished across various sectors.