Income Tax Officials in Indore Experience Stress Relief Through Sahaja Yoga Meditation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The staff and officers of the Income Tax Department learned and experienced the awakening of inner energy, relief from mental stress and spiritual peace through Sahaja Yoga meditation at their office on Tuesday.

The programme was based on a simple, scientifically validated and authentic meditation method that facilitates entry into the spiritual realm through the awakening of the 'Kundalini' energy.

On this occasion, Dr Tarun Seem, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pravin Rawal, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, senior officials of the department, including commissioners and additional and joint commissioners, along with other officers and staff members, participated in the event.

During the session, participants experienced the awakening of inner energy, relief from mental stress and spiritual peace through Sahaja Yoga meditation.

From the Sahaja Yoga family, Rajnish Kumar Shrivas, Chief Law Assistant of Western Railway, elaborated on the physical, mental and spiritual effects of Sahaja Yoga meditation on the human body.

He explained that regular meditation fosters balance, concentration, positivity and self-confidence in individuals.

Commending the Sahaja Yoga programme, Dr Seem, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, highlighted that Sahaja Yoga enables one to lead a blissful life by achieving stress relief, emotional balance and spiritual progress, alongside health benefits.

All participants experienced the meditation firsthand and described it as highly beneficial and inspiring.