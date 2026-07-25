Income Tax Department Indore observes 167th Income Tax Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore Bench of the MP High Court appreciated the role of the Income Tax Department (ITD) in nation-building. He was addressing a programme organised to mark the 167th Income Tax Day on Friday.

On this occasion, a special programme was organised at Aaykar Bhawan on Friday, where a large number of department officials, staff members and tax consultants were present. The day holds special significance because it was on July 24, 1860, that Sir James Wilson initiated the collection of income tax.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore Bench of the MP High Court was the chief guest. Addressing the programme, Justice Abhyankar appreciated the contribution of the Income Tax Department towards nation-building. Nikhil Verma, commissioner of income tax (Appeals), presided over the programme.

Earlier, Munmun Sharma, additional commissioner of income tax, welcomed the guests. During the programme, the address of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agrawal on Income Tax Day was broadcast, along with a film based on 'Achievement of Income Tax - Financial Year 2025-26'.

Office-bearers and members of ITEF, ITGOA, ITROA, CA and TPA associations were also present. In their addresses, they highlighted the importance of the Income Tax Department's role and contribution in changing times.

A painting competition was also organised for children of the department, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

Mayur Kamble, deputy commissioner of income tax, delivered the vote of thanks. SS Murthy, income tax officer (Headquarters), and Nepali Meena contributed to making the programme successful.