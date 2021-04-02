In pics: Rangpanchami in Indore and Ujjain where an uneasy silence prevailed

Indore, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rajwada, Indore's busiest commercial area looked barren on Rangpanchami on Friday. Area comes alive on Rangpanchami every year when colourful gers are taken out. The state government has banned festive celebrations to check COVID19 infection. However, people indulged in colour play at certain places in Indore.

Ujjain, where gers are taken with fervour every year, wore a deserted look on Friday. However, people celebrated the festival confined to streets near their homes.

Free Press brings photographs to show how it felt like in Indore and Ujjain on Rangpanchami.