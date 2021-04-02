Indore

In pics: Rangpanchami in Indore and Ujjain where an uneasy silence prevailed

By Staff Reporter

The state government has banned festive celebrations to check COVID19 infection. Watch video.

A barren look on Rangpanchami in Rajwada area in Indore on Friday
FP Pic

Indore, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rajwada, Indore's busiest commercial area looked barren on Rangpanchami on Friday. Area comes alive on Rangpanchami every year when colourful gers are taken out. The state government has banned festive celebrations to check COVID19 infection. However, people indulged in colour play at certain places in Indore.

Ujjain, where gers are taken with fervour every year, wore a deserted look on Friday. However, people celebrated the festival confined to streets near their homes.

Free Press brings photographs to show how it felt like in Indore and Ujjain on Rangpanchami.

An over view of deserted Rajwada on Rangpanchami on Friday
FP Pic
This is how Indore's Rajwada looks on Rangpanchami
FP File Photo
Some families celebrated Rangpanchami in certain areas in Indore on Friday
FP PIc
Children play with colours on Rangpanchami in Indore on Friday
FP Pic
A barren look at Ghanta Chowk, Ujjain's main commercial area, on Rangpanchami on Friday
FP Pic
Families celebrated Rangpanchami at certain places in Ujjain on Friday
FP Pic
Children with silver paint on Rangpanchami in Ujjain on Friday
FP Pic
A reveller in Ujjain in Rangpanchami on Friday
FP Pic

