In MP's Meghnagar, 27 People From Six Families Participate In 'Ghar Wapsi' Ceremony, Organisers Claim Voluntary Return To Hinduism | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 27 people from six families of Mandli village participated in a 'Ghar Wapsi' ceremony organised by Hindu Jagran Manch at Madrani village in Meghnagar development block on Wednesday night.

Hindu Jagran Manch district co-convener Rajesh Panda led the ceremony. Religious rituals, including 'havan-pujan' and chanting of Vedic mantras, were performed. Participants made offerings into the sacred fire and were welcomed with floral garlands.

According to organisers, 14 participants had followed Christianity for 17 years, nine for seven years and four for approximately one year.

Organisers alleged that the families had earlier converted to Christianity following promises of curing illnesses, superstitious beliefs and repeated attempts to influence their religious choices.

Villagers claimed that growing education and awareness among younger family members encouraged the families to reconnect with their traditional religious and cultural practices. They maintained that the decision to return to Hinduism was voluntary.

The programme highlighted the importance of preserving Tribal cultural identity, traditional beliefs and customs in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

Hindu Jagran Manch representatives described the ceremony as an effort to strengthen connections with traditional cultural roots.

District executive committee member Saliya Maharaj, campaign associate Kabu Dindor, organisation activists and villagers attended the programme. Organisers said participants expressed happiness over their decision.

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