In Khandwa, complaining on CM helpline cost elderly woman, her grandson dearly

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Complaining on the CM helpline cost an elderly woman and her grandson dearly in Khandwa as he was handed a jail warrant by the court of the tehsildar. He was sent to jail, and after some time, the tehsildar got him released from court by giving him bail.

Geetabai, 70, wife of Bhagwansingh Patel, a resident of Rohini village, visited the tehsil office with her grandson Shubham Patel on Friday. The two appeared in the court of naib tehsildar Mala Rai regarding the CM helpline complaint.

Shubham had previously complained to the CM Helpline about the failure to transfer the Samman Nidhi amount to his grandmother's bank account.

The failure to transfer the Samman Nidhi amount to the bank account was attributed to a technical error.

Following this, the grandson received a jail warrant under Section 151 and was taken to jail. After some time, the tehsildar obtained his release from court by posting bail.

Complainant Shubham claimed that he was put under pressure to withdraw his complaint.

On the other hand, the tehsildar claimed that Shubham misbehaved with the employees and began abusing them. The rest of the allegations are baseless.

Pressurise to withdraw complaint: Geetabai

Geetabai, on the other hand, claims that she has not received Kisan Kalyan Yojana payments for the last two years because her Aadhaar has not been updated. That is why her grandson Shubham filed a complaint with CM Helpline 181.

When Geetabai said this, Naib Tehsildar madam asked why she had complained to the CM helpline. That complaint has been withdrawn. We stated that we would withdraw the complaint once the Aadhaar was updated. The grandson had said the same thing.

The enraged naib tehsildar threatened to withdraw the complaint or else send Shubham to jail. Shubham was imprisoned after refusing to withdraw.

Nobody was put under any duress: Naib tehsildar

According to naib tehsildar Mala Rai, Shubham filed a complaint with the CM helpline about not getting the Samman Nidhi to his grandmother.

In this regard, both were summoned. Shubham was informed about the Aadhaar update in KYC, but he began arguing and misbehaving with the employees, eventually abusing them.

Considering the dignity of the court, he was charged under Section 151 and sentenced to prison. After the family accepted the error, I appeared in court in the evening and was granted bail.

There is no such thing as pressuring someone to withdraw a complaint through the rest of the CM helpline. This accusation is without merit.

Geeta Bai did not meet me; she was outside, and there would have been no argument if she had. Only Shubham, her grandson, attended the tehsil court.