In Indore, 8 more test dengue-positive

Indore: Citizens got no relief from the increasing number of dengue cases as eight more cases tested positive on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 95, so far, in the city, including 31 cases found in the past seven days. “Eight new cases of dengue were found in Bhangarh, Raliya village, Railway Colony, Bicholi Mardana, Manoramaganj, Khatiwala Tank and Jaora Tower,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Dr Patel added that they had surveyed 300 houses in the surrounding areas of the patients’ homes and found larvae in four of the houses. “We’ve surveyed over 55,000 houses since January and checked over 2.5 lakh containers out of which larvae were found in over 910 containers, so far,” Dr Patel said.

Meanwhile, doctors in private hospitals said the number of patients was much higher in the city than the number shown by the health department.

“Many hospitals don’t report dengue cases or send samples to the health department or MGM Medical College for confirmation and start treatment of patients on the basis of rapid tests which are not being considered by the health department,” doctors said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:40 PM IST