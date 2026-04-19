In A First, Indore's DAVV To Introduce IKS And AI In All Courses From 2026–27 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first in the state, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced a major academic reform, integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the academic session 2026–27.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai and attended by Registrar Prajwal Khare and Director of College Development Council Prof Sachin Sharma, along with the dean and chairman of the Board of Studies.

According to the university, DAVV will become the first institution to incorporate both IKS and AI as core components across all its academic programmes. The move aims to align education with evolving academic landscapes and national priorities.

Addressing the meeting, Singhai said that integrating Indian Knowledge Systems and Artificial Intelligence into curricula reflects a forward-looking approach to education. He expressed confidence that this initiative would help create a balanced blend of traditional wisdom and modern technological advancements.

The initiative seeks to develop a future-ready education model that connects India’s rich heritage of traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technological progress. It aims to equip students with subject expertise, critical thinking abilities and innovation-driven perspectives.

Under the plan, existing courses in science, engineering, humanities, commerce and management will be updated to include IKS and AI modules. Students will gain practical exposure to AI tools, data analysis and computational thinking, while also developing an understanding of traditional Indian sciences, philosophy and sustainable practices.

To ensure effective implementation, the university will organise training programmes, workshops and collaborative initiatives to help faculty deliver the integrated curriculum efficiently. The initiative is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), promoting a balanced integration of tradition and technology in higher education.