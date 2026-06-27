In A First, 11 IIT-I Students Get Over ₹1 Crore Package | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the global economic slowdown, students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore came out with flying colours, with more than 93% of BTech students receiving job offers during campus placements and 11 of them securing annual packages of more than Rs 1 crore.

"This year's campus placements are our strongest, with over 93% of BTech students receiving job offers. So far, 270 offers have been secured.

In addition, students of the master's programmes have received 108 offers.

For the first time, a total of 11 students have received annual package offers of more than Rs 1 crore," IIT Indore Director Prof Suhas Joshi said while presenting the institute's annual report at the 14th convocation on Saturday.

NITI Aayog Member Prof Abhay Karandikar attended the event as the chief guest, while IIT Indore Board of Governors Chairman Dr KS Sivan presided over the ceremony.

As many as 807 students from various bachelor's and master's programmes were awarded degrees during the convocation.

Continuing his address, Joshi said that over the years, the IIT Indore community had published 10,700 papers in international journals, developed 280 technologies, executed 900 sponsored projects and 730 consultancy projects.

"More than 275 patents have been filed, of which 135 have been granted. Eighty patents were granted last year alone," he added.

Sharing information about the institute's global footprint, Joshi said IIT Indore has more than 200 collaborations with institutions in 40 countries.