Improper Handling During Golden Hour Raises Accident Deaths In Indore | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rising cases of road accidents, heart attacks and strokes in Indore and across the country have once again highlighted the importance of the “Golden Hour”, the first hour after a medical emergency considered most crucial for saving a patient’s life.

A recent study conducted by the Forensic Department of MGM Medical College revealed that improper handling of accident victims, especially excessive neck movement, is causing avoidable deaths.

According to the study, many people rush to help accident victims and try to shift them quickly to hospitals. However, doctors warned that careless movement of the neck or spine can worsen injuries and even lead to paralysis or death.

In 2025 alone, 74 people died in road accidents in the city. Of them, 44 victims had suffered cervical or neck fractures. Doctors said 23 of these victims had reached hospitals alive but later died during treatment. Experts believe improper shifting and lack of neck support played a major role.

Doctors also stressed that immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during heart attacks and prompt treatment in stroke cases can significantly improve survival chances. They said delays, lack of awareness and incorrect first-aid practices often worsen medical emergencies.

What To Do During a Road Accident

Immediately call an ambulance and police.

Do not move the victim unnecessarily.

Keep the neck and spine stable.

Stop bleeding using a clean cloth.

Do not give food or water to the injured person.

Avoid transporting victims on motorcycles or in unsafe positions.

Emergency Guide During Heart Attack

Make the patient sit comfortably and remain calm.

Loosen tight clothing.

If the patient becomes unconscious and stops breathing, start CPR immediately.

Rush the patient to the nearest hospital without delay.

Lack of Trauma Equipment in Ambulances

Experts pointed out that many ambulances in India still lack trauma boards and cervical boards, which are essential for safely transporting accident victims. These devices help stabilise the neck and spine and are mandatory in several countries.

Doctors Speak

“The Golden Hour is extremely important in every emergency. Reaching the hospital within one hour with proper trauma care can save lives. ICU hygiene and emergency protocols must also be strictly followed.”

Dr Sanjay Dhanuka, Critical Care Specialist

“During road accidents, special care should be taken while shifting patients. Excessive neck movement can cause paralysis or even death. Trauma and cervical boards should be made mandatory in Indian ambulances.”

Dr Nikhilesh Jain, Critical Care Specialist