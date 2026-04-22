Impressive Placement Season 2024–25 Boosts Indore's DAVV’s Academic Reputation

Impressive Placement Season 2024–25 Boosts DAVV’s Academic Reputation | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released its campus placement report for the 2024-25 academic session, albeit a year later than scheduled, reporting a notable rise in average salary packages and increased participation from top recruiters.

“The university’s placement report highlights steady growth across key metrics, underlining improved student outcomes and stronger industry engagement.

One of the most significant highlights of the placement season is the increase in the overall average CTC, which rose to Rs 5.31 lakh per annum (LPA) in 2024-25 from Rs 5.14 LPA in 2023–24, a rise of 3.31%. While the increase may appear modest numerically, it came during challenging economic times when the job market was in a slump.

The number of participating companies jumped from 219 in 2023-24 to 271 in 2024-25, indicating growing trust among recruiters in DAVV’s talent pool.

Consequently, total job offers also increased to 1,091, up from 1,039 in the previous session.

Prestigious global and national firms participated in the placement drive, including Deutsche Bank, Mastercard, Barclays, ZS, BNY Mellon and Nomura to name a few.

The highest package offered stood at Rs 72 LPA, marking a standout achievement.

Other top offers ranged between Rs 51 LPA and Rs 62 LPA, showcasing strong demand for high-performing candidates.

DAVV Vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai said, “The placements are a testimony to the quality education provided by the university to its student and our stronger relationship with industries which have trust in the talented lot produced by us,”

Singhai said that the university has not only seen a rise in recruiters but also in the number of students being offered jobs.

Registrar Prajwal Khare said that the university has not only seen a rise in the number of recruiters in the past four years but also in the number of job offers.

Deputy registrar Rachna Thakur, Prof Sanjeev Tokekar, Prof BK Tripathi, Prof Ratnesh Gupta, Prof Chandan Gupta, Prof Ashesh Tiwari, Prof Deepak Shrivastava, Prof Pratosh Bansal, Prof Suresh Patidar, Dr Shraddha Masih, assistant registrars Vishnu Mishra and Anurag Dwivedi, Nishikant Waikar, Nitin Nagar were among those present on the occasion.