IMC workshop on Swacch Survekshan 2023: Caretakers given tips on keeping toilets clean

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised on Thursday by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to prepare for the Water Plus and ODF Plus survey under Swacch Survekshan 2023.

IMC officials said the workshop was organised with all the caretakers and supervisors of community toilets and public toilets (CT\PT) to inform them about the prescribed criteria and guidelines of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Additional commissioners Abhay Rajangaonkar and Anup Goyal provided detailed information and a checklist to the participants.

According to the checklist, the supervisors were told they had to ensure that there was 24 hours water supply at the CT\PT and the toilet seats and urinals were clean and useable throughout the day. The latches on the doors should be functional. Also, the wash basins should be clean with liquid soap. There should be adequate light, ventilation, and exhaust fans in the CT\PTs.

The officials said that there should be a separate dustbin for women and there should be a ramp for the physically handicapped. Also, a log book detailing the cleanliness measures should be maintained.

Instructions were given that the caretakers should be compulsorily present at the time of opening and closing of the toilet. Also, roof water harvesting should be done in the toilet building.