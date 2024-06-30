IMC Will Remain Open For Taxpayers On June 30 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of taxpayers paying advance property tax and water tax for financial year 2024-25, all zonal offices and headquarters cash counters of the city will remain open from 09 am to 08 pm on Sunday.

Additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra informed that the taxpayers can deposit the amount of property tax, water consumer charge (water tax) and garbage collection fee of their property in the concerned zonal office and corporation headquarters office.

On payment of the advance tax amount of the current financial year, the benefit of advance discount of 6.25 per cent in property tax and 6 per cent in water tax is being provided. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has appealed to the citizens of the city to cooperate in the city development by paying the property tax and water tax of their properties and availing the benefit of advance discount.

PWD To Install Street Lights @ Rs 3 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): New colonies have come up in the outer parts of the city up to Rau and RRCAT Road. For this; preparations have been made to install street lights on the road from Phooti Kothi to Rau with central lighting. The entire area belongs to the Municipal Corporation, but the Public Works Department will do the work of central lighting here.

However, the work of central lighting is pending since construction of the road. Due to lack of street lights, people had trouble commuting here at night, but now LED lights are being installed from Phooti Kothi to Rau via RRCAT Road. The work will be done by PWD at Rs 3 crore and it has been sanctioned for tender work which has also been completed. After tenders will be opened, Bhoomi Pujan will be done.