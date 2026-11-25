IMC Seals Meat Shop In Indore Over Unpaid Waste Transportation Charges, Recovers ₹56,400 In Outstanding Fees During Inspection Drive | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has sealed a meat shop for failing to pay pending meat waste transportation charges as part of its ongoing drive to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper waste management across the city.

The corporation's meat waste management department has been conducting regular inspections of meat and fish shops in different parts of Indore to ensure hygiene and proper disposal of meat waste.

Chief health officer Dr Uttam Yadav said that during the inspections, the municipal team recovered a total of Rs 56,400 towards outstanding meat waste management charges from various shops.

Meat department in-charge Rajesh Pathrod said that action was taken against a meat shop at Shantipath Mutton Market in ward 57, under zone three, for failing to clear its pending waste transportation charges. The shop was sealed by the civic authorities.

In a separate action, a meat shop in Bombay Bazaar, falling under ward 68, was found maintaining inadequate cleanliness. The corporation imposed a spot fine of Rs 2,000 on the shop.

The municipal corporation has stated that inspections and enforcement drives will continue to ensure hygienic conditions at meat and fish shops and the proper disposal of meat waste in accordance with prescribed procedures.

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