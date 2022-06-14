IMC Election; Seven file nominations on day 2

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons filed their nominations for councillors on the second day of filing nominations on Monday. No one filed a nomination for the post of mayor. Nominations were filed for councillor in ward Nos. 11, 14, 26, 35, 37, 63, and 70.

Action would be taken against absent employees

Collector and district election officer Manish Singh has directed that all the officers-employees associated with the election duty should perform their assigned duties with utmost seriousness and within the time limit. Any kind of negligence in election work will not be tolerated. He also directed that officers and employees must be present in the election related training, and action will be taken against the employees who are absent.

Collector Singh was reviewing the election-related preparations in a meeting held at AICTSL auditorium on Monday. In the meeting, Additional Collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, RS Mandloi, Rajesh Rathore, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Bhavya Mittal, Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta and all the nodal officers and their assistant officers were present.

He directed that the polling stations should be inspected again. If minor defects are found, they should be rectified immediately. The EVMs and ballot boxes should be prepared from now on.

