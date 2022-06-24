IMC election: Minimum two candidates in 20 wards

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the withdrawal of names, 19 candidates are now in the fray for the post of mayor in Indore Municipal Corporation. For 85 wards of IMC, 341 candidates are trying their luck. Interestingly, there is a minimum of two candidates in 20 wards and a maximum of 10 candidates in one ward.

According to information received from the District Election Office, the wards where just two candidates are in the fray are ward No.s 3, 6, 9, 18, 24, 27, 43, 49, 59, 61, 62, 65, 67, 69, 71, 72, 74, 76, 77 and ward No. 79. Similarly, there are 19 wards where there are three candidates in each in ward. These are ward No.s 4, 13, 16, 21, 29, 32, 33, 34, 40, 42, 50, 55, 56, 58, 70, 75, 78, 80 and ward No. 81. Similarly, in ward No. 1, 5, 7, 10, 11, 19, 22, 23, 25, 28, 30, 36, 37, 57, 63, 73, 83 and 84, there are four candidates in the fray.

There are five candidates each in ward No.s 12, 17, 20, 35, 38, 41, 45, 47, 52, 60, 68, 82 and ward No. 85. In ward No.s 2, 15, 26, 31, 44 and 48, six candidates are in the fray. Seven candidates are in the fray in ward No.s 8, 51, 64 and 66; eight each in ward No.s 14, 39 and 53; nine in ward No.s 46 and 10 in ward No. 54.

Status of city councils

There is a total of 356 candidates for councillor posts in eight municipal councils of the district. Out of them, 34 candidates are in the fray in the municipal council, Rau; 39 in Sanwer; 41 in Manpur; 66 in Mhow village; 39 in Gautampura; 48 in Betma; 41 in Depalpur and 48 in Hatod Nagar Parishad

51 candidates withdraw names from four wards

There is an interesting fact about name withdrawals. Fifty-one candidates for the post of IMC councillors withdrew their names from just 4 wards. From ward 15, 11 candidates; from ward 48, 11 candidates; from ward 66, 15 candidates; and from ward 68, 14 candidates withdrew their names