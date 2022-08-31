IMC commissioner’s review meet; ‘Aim to settle all building permit cases within the prescribed time’

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held by IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal at the Building Permit Branch and Colony Cell’s CT Bus Office on Tuesday. Additional commissioner Sandeep Soni, Building Permit Branch head Anup Goyal, building officers and building inspectors, along with other departmental officers, were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, a number of cases related to Building Permit Branch under consideration in court were discussed and a list of pending cases was drawn out along with cases where the final order is yet to be issued.

The lease department was also reviewed by the commissioner. She said that, at the time of grant of building permission for lease, full care and action should be taken according to the rules. Along with this, the issue of a fire NOC within the time limit and pending cases were also reviewed.

All the building officers and inspectors who have been set a target of setting up 1 lakh rainwater harvesting system units in the city under the groundwater conservation campaign have to complete the remaining work on priority by September 10.