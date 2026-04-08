IMC Budget Day 2: BJP - Congress Clash Over ‘Vande Mataram’; LoP Chintu Chouksey Calls It ‘Personal Choice’

IMC Budget Day 2: BJP - Congress Clash Over ‘Vande Mataram’; Chintu Chouksey Calls It ‘Personal Choice’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of Indore Municipal Corporation budget also witnessed ruckus over various issues including singing the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, on Wednesday.

The situation escalated when Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem refused to sing Vande Mataram. This triggered strong protests from BJP councillors.

Angry BJP members rushed towards the Speaker’s seat, raising slogans and creating chaos in the House.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Munnalal Yadav asked Fauzia Sheikh Aleem to leave the House. She responded by questioning under which law singing the song was mandatory, asking authorities to show the relevant Act.

After some time, she walked out of the House. Speaking to the media outside, she said that her religion, Islam, does not permit her to sing the song.

'It's personal choice'

Leader of Opposition and Congress councillor Chintu Chouksey said that singing Vande Mataram could be a matter of personal choice, but the party remains committed to respecting the national anthem and national song.

He added that the matter has been reported to the state party leadership.

Meanwhile, tensions linked to the Bhagirathpura issue also contributed to the disruption during the budget discussion.

As a precaution, bouncers were deployed at the entrance of the visitors’ gallery on Wednesday. People are being allowed entry only after thorough checking.

₹8,455 crore budget presented

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presented the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) budget for the financial year 2026 - 27 worth ₹8,455 crore on Tuesday.

He laid out a detailed plan focused on infrastructure development, improved sanitation, digital governance, and sustainability.

The ₹8,455 crore budget estimates an expenditure of ₹8,443 crore, resulting in a deficit of about ₹92 crore.

Notably, it offers relief to residents by keeping taxes unchanged, with no new taxes introduced or existing ones increased.